Steve Harvey Sparks Cancel Culture Debate After Saying “Political Correctness Has Killed Comedy”

Steve Harvey has proven himself to be the ultimate Renaissance Man in the world of entertainment, reinventing himself many times over the years as an actor, radio personality, author, celebrated game show host and soon-to-be television judge amongst other aka’s. However, his claim to fame for many people that can remember will always be stand-up comedy.
Fans hoping to see the comedian return to the standup stage may have to wait a very long time though, if ever at all, after Harvey made an interesting comment recently on how cancel culture has killed any chance for comedians to flourish.
Steve gave his hot take on comedy and cancel culture while speaking with reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour earlier today. “The only way I can do one more special is if it’s at the end of my television career because it will end my television career,” Harvey told the media, further elaborating by adding, “We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up [comedian] alive that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock can’t. Kevin Hart can’t. Cedric the Entertainer can’t. D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven, he’s subscription-driven.”
He went on to claim that maintaining a stand-up career would be close to impossible for him because, in his words, “political correctness has killed comedy,” elaborating by stating, “Every joke now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. We can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. The joke can’t be about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes have to be about people — because that’s the most interesting topic. So if I come back, I have to wait until I’m done [with my TV career]. And I’m not done. I’d have to call it This Is It or something like that.”
Harvey’s comments made for a mixed set of reactions, ranging from those who agreed with him to others who felt it was an excuse made out of fear that he won’t have a successful comeback in a new generation. Take a look below and let us know whether or not you agree:
1. you shouldn’t be afraid of “cancel culture” unless you have something to hide
2. Steve Harvey was never a King of Comedy to me. Ask yourself this..How many Steve Harvey jokes do you remember by heart?…….I’ll wait. I can recite tons of Murphy, Rock, Ced, Chapelle, Pryor, Mac…
3. If you can’t be “funny” without insulting people, you never were funny.
4. He’s not lying ..comedy isn’t the same..because of a overly sensitive culture. ..I miss the days where comedy didn’t hold back
5. Either that or the comedy just isn’t hitting the way it used to. You see, the Steve Harvey of the 2000s was hilarious but the Steve Harvey of today is…meh.
6. 90s and 00s comics mad they can’t get away with racist and sexist jokes today. Times change deal with it, the younger comics have.
7. Comedy has changed over the years, no question. Jokes are made today that would not be funny before, but more comedy of the past could never be done today. Its a running joke in our house when we find an old 70’s-90’s comedy and saying “they couldn’t make that movie today”
8. Who asked for a Steve Harvey stand up comedy special? Literally no one
9. Nobody was looking for a Steve Harvey stand up comedy special so that’s ok.
10. huh?
11. Nobody worried about a Steve Harvey joke his comedy not even that bold
12. If Steve Harvey can manage to be funny on Family Feud without being offensive then he can do it in a stand up comedy special. He’s just being lazy.
13. Every rich male comedian over the age of 50 is crying about cancel culture, but none of them have actually been canceled.
14. 150% Correct. Can’t laugh abt race, lifestyles, nruly kids,customers politics! Go Get A Life for your bruised ego” Cancel Culture Killed Jobs in America – Sick Of It!
15. Steve Harvey claims “cancel culture” has “killed” comedy and yet we see comedians being funny every day without punching down at people.
