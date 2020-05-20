Of all the topics to trend on Twitter, few would have expected that President Barack Obama would be connected to a cannabis -related topic of discussion. A video of a young person claiming they encountered someone selling “Obama Runtz” has gone viral on the social media network and has inspired laughs and even some praise for 44.

The video went viral after Twitter user @MoolLifeMb shared a video of the person, presumably walking around New Orleans or Atlanta, and then shared what has become quite a moment as a result.

“A n*gga walking around Magnolia talking about he got Obama Runtz. I ain’t never heard of no Obama Runtz a day in life, and I ain’t even know Obama condone sh*t like that,” the person says in a thick southern accent.

The person continues, “And got on a fat ass 4PF chain, I don’t know if he Lil Baby big homie or what.”

For those unaware, 4PF (Four Pockets Full) is the name of Lil Baby’s label and streetwear line. According to comments below the video, the person in the video is a woman named Kayla but we’re unable to confirm.

According to Leafly, the Runtz strain is from Berner’s Cookies lineup and is a combination of the Zkittlez and Gelato strains.

Because of the popularity of the strain, bogus versions of Runtz have flooded the street-level market in droves and the Runtz strain name has also been tied to the rash of poorly manufactured cannabis concentrate cartridges that nearly upended that portion of the industry last year.

Across Twitter, folks are having a good laugh over the clip and even claiming they “got that gas” while others are missing the joke as Obama Runtz is trending under politics. We’ve got the best of the Twitter reactions below.

😅😅😅😅 big azz 4PF chain on pic.twitter.com/j0p5gJPvSa — 🦖 (@MoolLifeMb) May 20, 2020

—

Photo: WENN

Stoner Twitter Has Obama Runtz Trending, Folks Searching For Mythical Cannabis Strain was originally published on hiphopwired.com