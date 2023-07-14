Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is here! Enjoy some of the films that are currently available to stream and in theaters. As the historic double strike takes place, this may be all fans have to make it through. Check out a list of our favorite films to watch this summer inside.

Summertime’s the perfect time to binge. From streaming to movie theaters, there’s plenty of quality films for fans to consume this summer. As we take some time to wind down in and out of the summer sun, it is a wonderful time to catch up on all the movies you missed throughout the school year.

Who doesn’t love a great movie? With streaming’s growing popularity, it’s easy to watch some of the classics and even new films you may have never seen before. Some cult classic films debuted on various streamers giving a fans a taste of nostalgia. Prime Video has options like these iconic Wayans Family’s movies including I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Blank Man and Mo’ Money. While Hulu offers the Robert Townsend directed film, starring Halle Berry and the late, great Natalie Desselle, B.A.P.S. Netflix debuted the Rush Hour series on their platform alongside classics like Ray and Little Man.

As for the new films we’re excited to watch, Netflix’s The Perfect Find, They Cloned Tyrone and Barbie are amongst our list of highly-anticipated movies to catch this summer.

Gather around with your friends and family and stream these films or catch one in theaters to add to your list of fun summer activities.

There’s plenty to choose from on our list, and a few more weeks of summer to enjoy all of these movies.

Check out our Summer “Watch To Watch” Film list below:

Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out Our Favorite Films of the Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com