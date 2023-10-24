Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Former Trump Attorney to Testify Against Him

Drake, 37

Monica, 43

Ashton Sanders, 28 (The Rza on Wu series, The Equalizer 2)

Jaylen Brown, 27 (Boston Celtic player who is highest paid NBA player in history)

Adrienne Bailon, 40 (The Real host, singer in 3LW)

F. Murray Abraham, 84 ( Suarez in Scarface, Dar Adal in Homeland)

1. Former Trump Fixer to Testify Against the Man in a Fix Source:Getty Former Trump Fixer to Testify Against the Man in a Fix What You Need to Know: The trial in which $250 million in penalties are being sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in the civil case against Donald Trump, continues in a New York courtroom. Former Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, is scheduled to testify Tuesday against his former boss. Donald Trump and his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, are accused of lying to banks and insurers about the value of Trump properties. Attorney General Letitia James argued that Donald Trump inflated the value of his properties by as much as $2.2 billion and charged him with engaging in years of financial fraud to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system.

2. Can I Get a Window Seat? Source:Getty Can I Get a Window Seat? WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: United Airlines is switching up its boarding policy. Starting Oct. 26, basic economy ticket holders, window seat passengers, will board first, then those in middle seats, followed by people in aisle seats. The change is estimated to cut boarding time by up to two minutes. United said its boarding times have gone up by up to two minutes since 2019. It tested the new policy, known as WILMA, at five airports and found that it was faster.

3. Blacks Have Higher Rates of Hepatitis C-Related Deaths Source:Getty Blacks Have Higher Rates of Hepatitis C-Related Deaths What You Need to Know: Hepatitis C, a serious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis C virus, can make some people very sick, and over time can cause serious health problems, including liver damage, cirrhosis and even liver cancer. In fact, hepatitis C is a leading cause of liver cancer. Currently, there is no vaccine for hepatitis C, but the good news is that new treatments are available that can cure this disease.

4. White Man Convicted With Hate Crime for Attempted Attack on Rosewood Site Source:Getty White Man Convicted With Hate Crime for Attempted Attack on Rosewood Site WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: In September 2022, What You Need To Know covered the story of how 82-year-old Dr. Marvin Dunn, his son, and four other Black men were threatened with racial slurs then nearly run over by a White man. The group was surveying Dunn’s Rosewood property to build a memorial honoring the race massacre in the area during the 1920s. According to the Department of Justice, David Allen Emanuel, a 62-year-old White man, was convicted of six different counts of hate crimes on October 19 for the attack. Emanuel was sentenced to one year plus a day for each of the six charges, which can run concurrently, and ordered to serve two years of supervised release. Emanuel will report to federal prison by January 2, 2024.