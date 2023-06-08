Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ White Woman Arrested in Shooting — Cornel West Candidacy — Elon Musk Dismissed Racism At Tesla

Sybil’s Birthday Shout outs!

Kanye West, 46

Keenan Ivory Wayans, 65

Ashley Darby, 35

Joan Rivers, would have been 90 (passed in 2014)

Remembering:

Bonnie Pointer (1950-2020)

1. White Woman Arrested in Shooting Death of Black Mother Source:Family provided What You Need to Know: The Ocala, Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor Friday evening was arrested Wednesday morning. Susan Lorincz was charged with numerous crimes, including manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. The arrest was made after the Marion County Sheriff’s Department completed its investigation into the 58-year-old White woman who allegedly shot through the door of her home, fatally wounding 35-year-old, Ajike “AJ” Owens, as the African-American mother stood with her son.

2. Cornel West Candidacy: Contrarian or Worthy Contender? Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Philosopher and activist Dr. Cornel West announced his 2024 presidential campaign as a member of the People’s Party on Monday. But recent social media-based criticisms of West referencing his support for Ron Desantis, beg the question if he’s simply a contrarian or a worthy contender. According to his website, West runs on many progressive stances, such as seeking to end all wars, provide Medicare for all, protect the environment, expand civil liberties, etc.

3. Breast Cancer Deadlier for Black Men Source:Getty What You Need to Know: Breast cancer doesn’t just affect Black women disproportionately, it’s also a problem for Black men. According to a recent study, the incidence rates of breast cancer are higher for Black men than white men. Male breast cancer is rare, but important. It accounts for less than 2% of all cancers in men and approximately 2% of all breast cancers in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 about 2,650 men will be diagnosed and about 530 men will die from breast cancer. Like Black women, Black men face similar health disparities when it comes to breast cancer. Not only do Black men have a 52% higher rate of contracting the disease than white men, they’re also 76% more likely to die—even with similar treatment.

4. Elon Musk Dismissed Racism at Tesla…Now, Over 200 Black Employees Are Suing Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Marcus Vaughn is a Black man who used to be an assembly line worker at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory. In 2017, he filed a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming that it was a “hotbed for racist behavior.” In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly sent an email to factory employees saying Vaughn should have tougher skin and accept the “apology” from the company. Some of Musk’s emails read, “Part of not being a huge jerk is considering how someone might feel who is part of [a] historically less represented group… Sometimes these things happen unintentionally, in which case you should apologize. In fairness, if someone is a jerk to you, but sincerely apologizes, it is important to be thick-skinned and accept that apology.”