Taraji P. Henson Slays In Floor-Length Braid At Fear Of God Fashion Show

Our girl Taraji P. Henson was outside, Wednesday night, debuting new hair and a fierce look at the Fear Of God fashion show. And she wasn’t the only fashionable celeb in the building. Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori (who could be seen jamming in the audience wearing masks), Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe, and Tyler The Creator were also in attendance for Fear Of God designer Jerry Lorenzo’s first fashion show.

The massive show, which featured a performance by Pusha T, was held at one of Lorenzo’s favorite places — the Hollywood Bowl. Fear Of God has been around for a decade, but saw mainstream success when celebrities began donning the California athletic line. Now was the perfect time for the brand to showcase their goods in a fashion show, Lorenzo said backstage.

“I’ve never believed in just speaking every opportunity you get,” he explained. “And I really feel like I finally had something to say. I feel like my resources, my craft, my ability have caught up to my storytelling.”

