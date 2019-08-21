CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Posted August 21, 2019

FX Network's "Pose" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Yes, the second season of Pose may be done and gone until summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait that long to relish in the ballroom drama’s lead star, MJ Rodriguez.

MJ is absolutely fantastic as Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista, who takes in any child from off the streets to build them up, provide them a roof over their heads and teach them how to win a trophy or two at the balls. But there’s more than that to this nuanced portrayal of the transgender Afro-Latina from the Bronx.

MJ adds so many layers of vulnerability to our heroine and portrays her with such an eagerness to see the good in the world that it makes us all want to be better people in our real everyday lives. Trust, not every actress can do that, which is why we are clear that the New Jersey native was robbed from an Emmy nomination this year.

 


 

In addition to being a force on the small screen, MJ is a stunner. Take a look:

So to celebrate one of TV faves, here are 20 times she literally slayed on the ‘Gram:

Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

My #MemorialDayWeekend it was quite amazing I got to spend it with my @poseonfx #Sunday w/ @dyllonburnside @slim.oo7 @hailiesahar @angelicaross @jeremy_mcclain @lionelmoise and my #Newark #Family on #Monday w/ @ravon @arciastokes @llex2x and @dontebnme ! I enjoyed my whole life and existence @asburyparkboardwalk ! I soaked up all the sun I needed. I took in all that ocean water 💦 on this rock and for these two past days I let go of all of my inhibitions! Best Weekend I’ve ever had thus far! Now back to the hard work (which I live for cause there was a lil (every😆) piece of me wanting to go back to work😂) I love you all, And I hope you guys enjoyed your memorial weekend like I did! Piece and blessings!!!! . . . Ps: I had to give you a lil ass - a lil cheek shot lol I been really feeling how my body has been filling out lately 🍑 👀

A post shared by Mj Rodriguez (@mjrodriguez7) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close