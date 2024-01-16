Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert Smokes Weed Around Their Daughters

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

are in the midst of a divorce. The former couple were married in 2016 and share daughters Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.

Now Taylor is alleging that Shumpert has been less than a responsible parent regarding their daughters. She says that when he’s with their children, his behavior has been everything from irresponsible to downright neglectful.

In 2023, Taylor announced the two had separated. At one time, they starred on a VH1 show, Teyana and Iman, and then on We Got Love Teyana & Iman on E! The shows seemed to portray what looked like a much cooler version of any young couple loving each other and raising their family together. In her post announcing the separation, Taylor said that they were still “besties” and denied that infidelity played a role.

But Taylor’s January divorce filing months before that post, obtained by TMZ, told a different story. In the filing, Taylor said that Shumpert became jealous of her increasingly high profile as his NBA career ended and was “narcissistic” and “emotionally abusive.” After leaving him, she tried to reconcile at his request before going through with the divorce, but when she returned, not only was he “selfish and cruel,” he was implicated in more cheating allegations. She says she only denied them to give him “grace.”

Now she says he’s made decisions that impact their children’s welfare. In her latest filing, Taylor noted that Shumpert is often high on marijuana when he’s with his kids and that, in one instance, he forgot to feed his daughters when they were at his house.

In an alarming note, Taylor says that Shumpert put the girls “in a rideshare in Chicago, which resulted in the minor children being dropped off at the United Center in general population while he utilized the services of a private driver,” adding that “respondent consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children.”

Shumpert has not publicly responded to Taylor’s allegations. See how social media is reacting below.

Teyana Taylor Claims Iman Shumpert Smokes Weed Around Their Daughters was originally published on cassiuslife.com