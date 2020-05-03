Thanks?: Candace Owens Suspended From Twitter For Encouraging Michigan Residents To Break The Law

Candace Owens is an unrepentant troll, allegedly. The Trump-supporting Op found herself locked out her Twitter account after she encouraged Michigan residents to defy stay at home orders for like, their survival.

Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order out of COVID-19 fears was apparently too much for Owens who party of go to work despite the possibility of infecting others or yourself with a potentially fatal virus gang.

“Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country. The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work,” she tweeted. “The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.”

So I just spoke to Twitter about their suspension of Candace Owens. They say the tweet violates their terms of service because it "tells people to violate the stay at home order in MI". They say they’ll reinstate @RealCandaceO today but only if she deletes the tweet. #FreeCandace — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 2, 2020

Clearly, this was too much for Twitter, and her account was suspended. Mind you, Owens has made a career out spewing outrageous commentary so…small victory?

Owens told the right-leaning Washington Examiner she “unequivocally” stood by “every single word of my tweet.” She added, If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can use Twitter’s platform to encourage workers to walk out and boycott — I should be allowed to encourage lawful citizens to resume work.”

Well, Owens is no AOC. Also, Candace Owens, who once was against Donald Trump, has a long track record of basically being a scammer. Seriously, the homies at NewOne compiled the receipts.

Nevertheless, the support for Owens from the usual Covidiot cray cray crowd was superb, with plenty of the usual “Well this is the real racism” pearl-clutching. See for yourself below, stay for the slander.

Me: “Hey Twitter, show me people who have been duped by a right-wing grifter.” Twitter: “Check out the #FreeCandace hashtag.” Seriously, it’s not so much Candace Owens’ intentional awfulness that bothers me, it’s the people that buy her shtick. She’s conning you, folks. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) May 2, 2020

