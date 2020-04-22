It’s one thing to be confident, it’s another to be blissfully ignorant of the success of one of your comrades.
French Montana, trending on Twitter, for suggesting a hit-for-hit battle between himself and the Millennial West Coast G.O.A.T, Kendrick Lamar.
Hip-hop heads, stepping in to quickly put him in his place, prompting him to tweet the following below.
All of this, happening while French has beef brewing with Young Thug of all people. It looks like Frenchy needs to check his priorities.
Check out some of the funniest reactions to his request after the jump.
That’s Laughable: French Montana Wants To Go Hit For Hit With Kendrick Lamar was originally published on 92q.com