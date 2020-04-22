That’s Laughable: French Montana Wants To Go Hit For Hit With Kendrick Lamar

It’s one thing to be confident, it’s another to be blissfully ignorant of the success of one of your comrades.

French Montana, trending on Twitter, for suggesting a hit-for-hit battle between himself and the Millennial West Coast G.O.A.T, Kendrick Lamar.

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

Hip-hop heads, stepping in to quickly put him in his place, prompting him to tweet the following below.

I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question 💨 what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too.

If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! 😤 set it up — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

All of this, happening while French has beef brewing with Young Thug of all people. It looks like Frenchy needs to check his priorities.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to his request after the jump.

