Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This Sunday, the 78th annualwill air coast to coast from 5 pm to 8 pm PT/8-11 ET on NBC. In years past, celebrities would fill the red carpet in with extravagant couture gowns and huge smiles in tow. Now that the Coronavirus has reshaped the face of award shows, toned down celebratory events have started to take place.

MUST READ: Michaela Coel’s Series ‘I May Destroy You’ Was Snubbed By The Golden Globes

This will be the Golden Globe’s first year hosting the show amid the pandemic. Returning as hosts for the 4th time are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Both ladies will be in their respected cities; Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, and Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills. Along the way, nominees from various cities around the world will virtually pop in with both hosts.

While this new normal isn’t as fun, it makes for a safe environment for the who’s who of Hollywood to celebrate their wins. Fashion has always been a fixture at these kind of ceremonies. Things may look different, but rest assured the gowns will be top notch. In honor of the upcoming event that celebrates the best in television and film, here are 10 of the best red carpet moments in years past.

The 10 Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com