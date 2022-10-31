Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s no doubt many celebrities had fun playing dress up this Halloween weekend! Naturally, the Kardashian family went all out for the holiday. Kim K wore a stunning costume as Mystique from X-Men, Kerry Washington killed it as the legend Lionel Richie dancing to his classic “You Are” in an Instagram video.

Diddy snapped as the Heath Ledger Joker. Tyga took it back to the 80’s as ET. Chloe, Halle, Monica, Latto and more shut the internet down with their costumes as well. Monica paid homage to the late Lisa “Left Eye” from TLC. Halle & Chloe took on the weekend as Lola Bunny and Avatar. Big Latto channeled her inner Corpse Bride.

Check them out and more below!

The 2022 Top Celebrity Halloween Costumes! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com