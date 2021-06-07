Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On and off the court, Allen Iverson’s mark on sports in popular culture cannot be denied. His tattoos, jewelry and fashion brought an unmistakable Hip-Hop feel to the game; his scoring ability and iconic handles were truly a sight to behold.

Young NBA fans – a few whom would become pro-ballers themselves – imitated The Iverson Crossover. His Reebok shoe was a hot commodity upon its 1996 debut, and is still enjoyed by sneakerheads today via rereleases and online retailers.

In 2016, Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. And he deserves it: 11 All-Star selections, four scoring champion titles, one league MVP trophy and the unwavering respect of his most accomplished peers.

One of the most captivating players to ever hit the scene, today we celebrate Allen Iverson’s contribution to the game and look back at some of the wildest, coolest and most memorable moments from his 17-year NBA career.

The Answer Turns 46: Classic Clips From Basketball’s Favorite Bad Boy [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com