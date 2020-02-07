The Beautiful Ladies Of ‘Pose,’ Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas & Lashana Lynch Radiate At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

On Thursday (Feb. 7), the best of the best flocked to Beverly Hills for the

This year, the event made history by awarding the mostly Black transgender cast of the hit ballroom scene drama Pose— Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Dominique Jackson— along with one of the show’s writers, producers and directors Janet Mock.

In addition, 007 star Lashana Lynch, Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas and Claws and When They See Us star Niecy Nash were also honored for their many contributions to the industry and beyond.

Remember: In order to be it, you need to see it and all of these beautiful Black women provide each of us, including our little girls, a chance to see themselves on the big and small screens. Not just as a reflection of ourselves, but in them, we can see ourselves as heroes.

While the luncheon is most definitely about celebrating these amazing trailblazers, it’s also an opportunity for Black Hollywood to stunt and show off their best lewks. So from our girl Aisha Hinds to Issa Rae, Alfre Woodard, and many more, here’s a look at all the fabulous style that hit the Essence red carpet.

