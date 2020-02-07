On Thursday (Feb. 7), the best of the best flocked to Beverly Hills for the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon presented by Ford.
This year, the event made history by awarding the mostly Black transgender cast of the hit ballroom scene drama Pose— Mj Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Dominique Jackson— along with one of the show’s writers, producers and directors Janet Mock.
In addition, 007 star Lashana Lynch, Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas and Claws and When They See Us star Niecy Nash were also honored for their many contributions to the industry and beyond.
Remember: In order to be it, you need to see it and all of these beautiful Black women provide each of us, including our little girls, a chance to see themselves on the big and small screens. Not just as a reflection of ourselves, but in them, we can see ourselves as heroes.
While the luncheon is most definitely about celebrating these amazing trailblazers, it’s also an opportunity for Black Hollywood to stunt and show off their best lewks. So from our girl Aisha Hinds to Issa Rae, Alfre Woodard, and many more, here’s a look at all the fabulous style that hit the Essence red carpet.
The Beautiful Ladies Of ‘Pose,’ Niecy Nash, Melina Matsoukas & Lashana Lynch Radiate At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ailie Sahar, Honoree Janet Mock, Honoree Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, and Honoree Mj RodriguezSource:Getty
2. Hailie Sahar, Robin Thede, and Angelica RossSource:Getty
3. Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, and Billy PorterSource:Getty
4. Aisha HindsSource:Getty
5. Cynthia Bailey and Kym WhitleySource:Getty
6. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty
7. Lashana LynchSource:Getty
8. Lashana LynchSource:Getty
9. Niecy NashSource:Getty
10. Niecy NashSource:Getty
11. Melina MatsoukasSource:Getty
12. Loni Love, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks and Kym WhitleySource:Getty
13. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
14. Ella BalinskaSource:Getty
15. Kiki LayneSource:Getty
16. Kiki Layne, Lena Waithe, and Shahadi Wright JosephSource:Getty
17. Simone MissickSource:Getty
18. BET CEO Debra L. Lee, June Ambrose, Debra Martin Chase, Cynthia Erivo, Essence CEO Michelle Ebanks, and Essence Ventures Founder & Chairman Richelieu DennisSource:Getty
19. Aisha Hinds, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, and Victoria MahoneySource:Getty
20. Aisha HindsSource:Getty
21. Ava DuVernay and CCH PounderSource:Getty
22. Essence Director of Live Events and Experiential Jovanca MaitlandSource:Getty
23. Bresha Webb and Marsai MartinSource:Getty
24. Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy PorterSource:Getty
25. Brittany Howard, Quinta Brunson, and Robin ThedeSource:Getty
26. Melina MatsoukasSource:Getty
27. Billy PorterSource:Getty
28. Issa RaeSource:Getty
29. Arica HimmelSource:Getty
30. Tika SumpterSource:Getty
31. Shahadi Wright JosephSource:Getty
32. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty
33. Alfre WoodardSource:Getty
34. Gina Torres, Robin Thede, Kerry Washington, and Billy PorterSource:Getty
35. Robin ThedeSource:Getty
36. Loretta DevineSource:Getty
37. Niecy NashSource:Getty
38. Melina Matsoukas & Issa RaeSource:Getty
39. Danielle Brooks and Billy PorterSource:Getty
40. Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Getty
41. Dondré WhitfieldSource:Getty
42. Logan BrowningSource:Getty
43. Storm Reid and Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
44. Janelle Monáe and Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty
45. Lena Waithe and Yvonne OrjiSource:Getty
46. Issa Rae and Niecy NashSource:Getty
47. Niecy Nash and Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
48. Cynthia Erivo and Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
49. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
50. Jenifer LewisSource:Nigel Degraff
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon essence black women in hollywood luncheon
51. Michelle Ebanks and Moana Luu with Ford Motor Company’s Raj Register and Dee GuerreroSource:Nigel Degraff
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon essence black women in hollywood luncheon