The Best Looks From The TIME100 Next Gala

On Tuesday night, some of the world’s brightest stars ascended upon New York City in honor of the TIME100 Next Gala. This year’s coveted event brought out a bevy of celebrity A-listers like Lashana Lynch, Keke Palmer, and legendary fashion stylist Law Roach, both of whom were featured on the Time100 Next list back in September.
Throughout the night, celebs wined and dined amongst one another, pausing at times to give a few celebratory toasts to issues and causes near and dear to their heart.
Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley spoke about the importance of following your dreams, while New York Times Bestselling author George. M. Johnson talked about the significance of centering queer voices and stories in media and literature.
“The work we do now is for the people we will never know one hundred years from now,” the All Boys Aren’t Blue author told crowd goers at one point during his speech.
“Ancestor Zora Neale Hurston once said, ‘If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.’ When I wrote my memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue, I knew I wasn’t just telling my story. I was telling the story of so many Black queer people who never had the ability to read or write. Never had the ability to share their voice or even live in truth as I get to do today. This last year, I’ve been fighting to keep those types of stories from ever being silenced again.”
The inspiring speeches were just as riveting as the couture seen floating about the gala, too. Let’s take a look back at a few fashionable highlights for this year’s Time100 Next Gala.
1. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer shined at the event wearing a head-turning hot pink dress by Christian Siriano. The unique flair dress featured mounds of pink fabric that puffed all around the talented actress and singer as she posed for the paps on the red carpet.
Palmer paired the look with a 70s style half up and half down hairdo and pink bowtie embroidered heels. To finish things off, the Chicago native opted for a pair of long sparkly statement earrings.
Palmer was styled by Time100 Next honoree Law Roach.
2. Law RoachSource:Getty
Legendary celebrity stylist Law Roach sizzled on the red carpet wearing a red rose embroidered blazer and a long matching gown. The iconic image architect complimented the look with chunky red platform heels and a simple gold chain necklace.
3. Lashana LynchSource:Getty
The Woman King star Lashana Lynch shut the Time100 Gala down in a curve-hugging mint contour gown by Fendi and Reza jewelry.