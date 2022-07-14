HomeFeature Story

Lamont Sanders and Bear Tag Entertainment (BTE) in connection with Praise 102.5 in Atlants brought the hoops to Stellar Awards weekend. The Stellar Awards Celebrity Basketball Game featured some of Gospel’s biggest stars including Jor’dan Armstrong, Jermaine Dolly, Kelontae Gavin, Mali Music, Pastor Mike and more. Bishop Marvin Sapp and Pastor Jamal Bryant were your head coaches.

You know Basketball can bring out the competition and it was indeed fierce but all for a great cause.

BTE partnered with Faith Broussard Cade, Speaker, Author, and Humanitarian of Fleur De Lis Speaks to share about the state of Mental Health. Also, CTL Staffing Agency to provide on-site job recruitment for individuals seeking employment while offering mental health resources to attendees from the various participating organizations, including professionals from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church It also is partnering with the nonprofit organization Supreme Gospel Entertainment & Ministries to distribute school supplies to area youth during the early afternoon.

1. Griff Hosts Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game

2. July 14th 2022 is officially Jekalyn Carr Day

3. Moments before the Celebrity Basketball Game

4. Jekalyn Carr Day

5. Don Jackson – Stellar awards

6. 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game

7. Zacardi Cortez singing before the Celebrity Basketball Game

8. Don Jackson – Stellar awards

9. Halftime Performance

10. Celebrity Basketball Game

11. Halftime performance

12. Jermaine Dolly playing in the Celebrity Basketball Game

13. Griff from Get Up Erica

14. 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game

15. The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game!

16. Full court view

17. Kelontae Gavin Celebrity Basketball Game

