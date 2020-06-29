The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 BET Awards

Last night’s BET Awards marked an array of milestones for the network.
Not only were they celebrating its 40 birthday this year, but the 20th year of their iconic awards show. While thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festivities were done virtually, (so basically a beautifully and innovatively produced Zoom meeting), the night had plenty of memories (including all those amazing Black AF commercials.
Hosted by Insecure’s Amanda Seales, the night kicked off with an amazing rendition of Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard, moving performances from the likes of John Legend and Alicia Keys, stunning Mad Max visuals from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé taking home the Humanitarian Award, which was proudly presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Oh and let’s also talk about that Viola Davis commercial reminding us that we’re worth it. Chills!
While the traditional red carpet wasn’t part of this year’s ceremony, that doesn’t mean there weren’t any show-stopping fashion and beauty moments. Here are 10 of our faves:
1. BeyonceSource:Getty
Accepting her Humanitarian Award, Bey was absolutely glowing! Like how is it even possible for a mere mortal to look this good?
2. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Introducing Bey’s award, former First Lady Michelle Obama looked stunning and regal, as always, with the most poppin’ curls we’ve ever seen on her!
3. Megan Thee Stallion
The Hot Girl herself went from performing the BET Awards pre-show in 2019 to winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist in 2020. What a difference a year can make…and she looked sexy AF accepting her award.
4. Lizzo
Everything about Lizzo’s lewks on Sunday night were giving us life, but this black and white gown is one in our book! That ruffle is everything!
5. Marsai Martin
We don’t care what any of you thought about Marsai’s blond wig, sis looked cute and is growing into a beautiful young lady.
6. Chloe x Halle
The sister group sang two songs from their memorizing Ungodly album and looked like heaven in these white cut out jumpsuits.
7. Chloe x HalleSource:Getty
Chloe x Halle were black pleather twins last night during their BET Awards performance. We were living for every moment.
8. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Introducing the Best International Artist, supermodel Naomi Campbell looked beautiful in all-rust.
9. Alicia Keys
The New York native was also glowing in this black leather trench outfit.
10. Tracee Ellis Ross
It looks like the Black-ish actress used her own edge cream to achieve this perfect coiled baby hair look! We likey!