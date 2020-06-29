Last night’s BET Awards marked an array of milestones for the network.

Not only were they celebrating its 40 birthday this year, but the 20th year of their iconic awards show. While thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festivities were done virtually, (so basically a beautifully and innovatively produced Zoom meeting), the night had plenty of memories (including all those amazing Black AF commercials.

Hosted by Insecure’s Amanda Seales, the night kicked off with an amazing rendition of Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power,” touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard, moving performances from the likes of John Legend and Alicia Keys, stunning Mad Max visuals from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé taking home the Humanitarian Award, which was proudly presented by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Oh and let’s also talk about that Viola Davis commercial reminding us that we’re worth it. Chills!

While the traditional red carpet wasn’t part of this year’s ceremony, that doesn’t mean there weren’t any show-stopping fashion and beauty moments. Here are 10 of our faves:

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful At The 2020 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com