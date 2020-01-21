For our second annual, amazing African-Americans from Hollywood, media, politics, and beyond came out to honor one another.

The event that aired on TV One on Jan 20 and took place on Dec. 6, not only honored the 40-year history of Radio One, the radio division of Urban One, and its founder Cathy Hughes, but the likes of Missy Elliot, Jamie Foxx, “Pose” actor Ryan Jamaal Swain, Chance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

“African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honors on TV One,” said General Manager at TV One, Michelle Rice.

“As we honor the 40th-anniversary milestone of Radio One, Ms. Hughes’ outstanding contributions as a media pioneer, and the impact of the honorees, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the black experience.”

“Our team at Radio One DC is profoundly humbled to be a part of this historic presentation of Urban One Honors,” said Jeff Wilson, Senior Vice President at Radio One. “It’s not only a celebration of 40 years of broadcast history but also a tribute to some of the most luminary figures in our American culture.”

Most importantly, our faves didn’t come to play on the red carpet either! Take a look:

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com