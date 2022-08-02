The Fashion Credits: Omarion Brings The Sexy In A Keiser Clark Tracksuit On Our ‘Heartthrob’ Cover

Omarion graces our August cover and opens up about becoming an author, being the king of unbothered, fatherhood, and his holistic lifestyle that keeps him grounded in positivity. R&B heartthroband opens up about becoming an author, being the king of unbothered, fatherhood, and his holistic lifestyle that keeps him grounded in positivity.

Omarion: Still Unbothered

In our cover story penned by Bossip’s Managing editor Danielle Canada, Omarion revealed how he remains the king of unbothered. But don’t get it twisted, he peeps everything.

“I think a lot of people get the concept and idea of unbothered misconstrued because sometimes people think that being unbothered is not acknowledging certain things,” he explains. “Being unbothered is, is maintaining your emotional intelligence and power and realizing that this person might be doing this intentionally, so do I react or do I respond? And I’m very much so a thoughtful person.”

Letter From The Editor:

As a diehard B2K fan, it was a career-high, for me, when I received an e-mail from Omarion’s publicist pitching the sexy R&B heartthrob and his forthcoming book Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy (September 13). After years of following the band and then O as a solo artist, Omarion had proverbially come to me. And ecstatic doesn’t capture the magnitude of the full circle moment. But, if you would have told me what would occur the evening before our cover photoshoot, I wouldn’t believe you.

Omarion faced off in a Verzuz battle against Mario, which became the biggest trending topic in the following weeks. Omarion even used behind-the-scenes footage from our shoot to address the countless headlines, on social media, and announce his upcoming documentary Omega: The Gift & The Curse.

Fast-forward some more weeks and Omarion is still making headlines for being a bonafide sex symbol and we’re here to add to it with sexy images from our new cover, shot by Michael Rowe.

We were inspired by D’ Angelo’s Untitled and Michael B. Jordan’s steamy Essence cover on which he wore a red tracksuit with his chest glistening through the peek of the unzipped jacket.

Keep scrolling to see O in all his glory and enjoy this sexy BTS clip from the shoot:

