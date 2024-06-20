The Game Absent From Kendrick Lamar West Coast Concert, X Says Drake Caping Did Him In

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Game has been one of the more vocal champions of West Coast Hip-Hop but fans couldn’t help but notice he was noticeably absent at Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Juneteenth. Fans on X are saying that The Game was frozen out of the West Coast show due to his affiliation with K-Dot’s chief rival, Drake.

In the wake of The Pop Out: Ken & Friends Concert, which featured Kendrick Lamar and a large host of his famous pals, the absence of The Game alongside a variety of West Coast acts stood out as a curious moment. While it doesn’t appear that the former Aftermath rapper is bothered by being excluded from the show, fans on X are speculating that the artist born Jayceon Taylor was left off the bill due to his alignment with Drake.

Back in April, Game posted a video of him listening to Drizzy’s “Energy” track which some took to mean he was on the side of the so-called 6 God. In the now-deleted post, fans blasted Game for seemingly going against his fellow Compton native in Lamar although the rapper never publicly chose a side.

Still, the optics of it all have fans believing this is why Game, a capable rapper despite what some might say, was not part of the epic cameo performances that included the likes of YG, TDE mainstays Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and ScHoolby Q, and others.

On X, the jokes are flying about The Game not appearing on the bill and we’ve got the best we could find below.

