Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple.

Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out. Courtesy of HBCU Drip, Every week we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.

This week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings feature many unique looks with dashes of creativity and grace that make you turn your head. As we head into the December holidays students and alumni will be using these next few weeks as a chance to get their flyest fits off before chilling with family during the break.

The HBCU Fashion Rankings Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com