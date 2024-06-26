The History of the 16th Pick in the NBA Draft

The Philadelphia Sixers have the 16th pick in this year’s (2024) NBA Draft, which isn’t the best positioning, but still high enough to get a steal in the draft if the right player still remains on the board.
The NBA Draft is one of, if not the most memorable moment in anyone’s professional Basketball career. Where you are drafted is determined based on what you’ve showcased in college or internationally.
Usually the emphasis of ‘getting the best player’ of the draft is over after the first 10-15 picks, as everyone else is usually written off as mediocre, but that is not always the case. There have been some true professionals that have had a successful career in the NBA despite being drafted outside the lottery (picks 1-14). As we focus on pick #16, there are some notable players who were selected at this position.
The Sixers landed the 16th pick three times in the last 25 years. Last time Philadelphia had the 16th pick was in 2011, where they selected Nikola Vucevic. Three years prior in 2008, they selected Marreese Speights with the 16th pick, and selected Jiri Welsch with the 16th pick in 2002.
As the Sixers have this years (2024) 16th pick, we take a look at some of the 16th pick in the last 25 years of the NBA Draft.
Check out the last 25 ’16th Picks’ in the NBA Draft below!
1. Keyonte George – 2023 (Phoenix Suns)Source:Getty
2. AJ Griffin – 2022 (Atlanta Hawks)Source:Getty
3. Alperen Sengun – 2021 (Houston Rockets)Source:Getty
4. Isaiah Stewart – 2020 (Portland Trailblazers)Source:Getty
5. Chuma Okeke – 2019 (Orlando Magic)Source:Getty
6. Zhaire Smith – 2018 (Phoenix Suns)Source:Getty
7. Justin Patton – 2017 (Chicago Bulls)Source:Getty
8. Guerschon Yabusele – 2016 (Boston Celtics)Source:Getty
9. Terry Rozier III – 2015 (Boston Celtics)Source:Getty
Terry Rozier III – 2015 (Boston Celtics)