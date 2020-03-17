CLOSE
The Met Gala May Be On Hold, But The ‘Rona Can Never Take Away These Iconic Lewks

Posted 22 hours ago

Source: GETTY/WENN / Getty/WENN


Thanks to coronavirus, let’s just call 2020 the year of canceled!

From the NBA season to March Madness to the school year, everything has been put on hold since the pandemic hit a few weeks ago. That also includes the 2020 Met Gala.

As we previously reported, the announcement was made on Monday (March 16) days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered Americans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.

Vogue EIC Anna Wintour stressed that this was the “responsible decision.”
“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote.
With more than 6,500 people dead and nearly 200,000 people infected worldwide, Wintour is doing the thing. And while we don’t know when this annual fashion fete will ever happen, here’s what we do know: the coronavirus pandemic can’t take away all that past #BlackFashionExcellence! So from Lupita to Rihanna to Lizzo to Tracee, here are some of the best Met Gala lewks over the years to tide us over.

Enjoy!

1. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

2. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

3. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

4. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

5. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

6. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

8. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

9. Janelle Mone

Janelle Mone Source:Getty

10. SZA

SZA Source:Getty

11. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

12. Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey Clemons Source:Getty

13. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

14. Jeremy Scott and Cardi B

Jeremy Scott and Cardi B Source:Getty

15. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

16. Zendaya

Zendaya Source:Getty

17. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz Source:Getty

18. Solange

Solange Source:Getty

19. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

20. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton Source:Getty

21. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

22. Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles Source:Getty

23. Beyonce

Beyonce Source:Getty

24. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

25. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Source:Getty

26. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King Source:Getty

27. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

28. Andre Leon Talley

Andre Leon Talley Source:Getty

29. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:WENN

30. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

31. Janet Mock

Janet Mock Source:Getty

32. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

33. MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez Source:Getty

34. MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez Source:Getty

35. Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Source:Getty

36. Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba Source:Getty

37. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

38. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

39. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

40. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty
