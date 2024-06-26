The Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners
When it comes to sports team ownership, it’s not uncommon to see celebrities dipping their toes into the world of professional sports.
While some may assume that only the wealthiest get into owning teams, there are also many opportunities to become minority owners in sports teams.
Actors, Musicians, entrepreneurs, and former athletes owning a touch of a proffesional sports team adds a touch of glamour and intrigue for the sports industry.
Their involvement goes beyond just a financial stake; it often reflects their deep-rooted passion for the sport or the team itself.
Being a small owner allows them to be part of the inner workings of the team, attend games as VIPs, and even have a say in certain decisions.
This level of engagement can be fulfilling for the celebrities who are massive sports fans or aspire to leave a lasting legacy beyond their entertainment careers.
Also, having celebrities on board can significantly boost a team’s profile, attracting more attention from fans and media alike.
It can also open up new marketing and partnership opportunities, leveraging the star power and influence of these celebrity owners.
Overall, the presence of celebrities as small owners in sports teams adds an exciting dynamic to the sports world and showcases the diverse interests and investments of well-known personalities.
So let’s take a look at The Most Famous Celebrity Sports Team Owners below!
1. David BeckhamSource:Getty
Soccer legend David Beckham takes the title of the most famous celebrity sports team owner.
Beckham’s creation and ownership of Inter Miami CF has underscored his commitment to expanding soccer’s footprint in the United States.
Since its inception, Inter Miami has garnered significant attention and support, fueled by Beckham’s star power and vision for the club’s success both on and off the pitch.
The acquisition of Lionel Messi in 2023 signified a massive landmark for the club and the MLS as a whole.
2. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
Global hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg ranks second on the list.
Snoop Dogg’s ownership stake in Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest NWSL team, highlights his passion for sports and commitment to promoting women’s soccer.
His partnership with the LA Rams further solidifies his influence within the industry and his intentions to promote sport in Los Angeles.
3. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty
Award-winning musician Justin Timberlake places third.
Justin Timberlake’s minority ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies has helped raise the team’s profile over the years, especially during his peak popularity as a musician and actor.
Timberlake can often be seen courtside at games and supporting the franchise through various social media channels.
4. Will SmithSource:Getty
Ranking fourth is Hollywood superstar Will Smith.
In 2011, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett–Smith, became minority owners of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Although Smith’s stake in the team is small, his deep-rooted connection to Philadelphia has brought much publicity to the NBA side.
Will Smith was born and raised in West Philadelphia, which he famously references in the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
5. Leonardo Di CaprioSource:Getty
Legendary actor Leonardo Di Caprio places fifth on the list.
Although not directly involved with LA FC regarding the daily running or marketing of the MLS side, DiCaprio’s minority stake in LAFC has helped build the club’s profile.
It also aligns with the club’s commitment to sustainability, something that the Hollywood actor feels strongly about.
6. Ryan ReynoldsSource:Getty
Ranking sixth is Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny’s takeover of Wrexham FC is one of the most well-documented acquisitions of a sports team by a celebrity in history.
Under their ownership, Wrexham AFC has seen significant progress both on and off the pitch, returning to the English Football League after a 15-year absence and transforming the club into a global phenomenon through relentless promotion and mass media coverage.
The Disney+ series entitled “Welcome to Wrexham”, documents the takeover of Wrexham FC and its rise in popularity.
7. Becky GSource:Getty
Seventh on the list is American singer and female actor Becky G.
Becky G is a minority owner of NWSL team Angel City FC, alongside other high-profile celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and Natalie Portman.
Becky G actively participates in community-focused events and initiatives, helping to bridge the gap between the team and its supporters.
8. Lewis HamiltonSource:Getty
F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton ranks eighth.
Lewis Hamilton is part of the Walton-Penner family ownership group, led by Rob Walton (heir to the Walmart fortune), who purchased the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion, the highest price ever paid for an NFL team.
Hamilton ranks first out of all celebrities on the list in terms of likes per post on Instagram, with 998,000 likes per post on average.
9. CiaraSource:Getty
Placing ninth is Grammy-award-winning singer Ciara.
Ciara’s part-ownership of MLS side Seattle Sounders FC represents her dedication to sports, community, and empowerment.
Together with former Settle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, she enhances the club with cultural influence and advocacy, bolstering its mission to foster positive social impacts both locally in Seattle and on a broader scale.
10. Shaquille O’NealSource:Getty
Rounding off the top ten is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
Shaquille O’Neal became a part-owner of the NBA side Sacramento Kings in September 2013.
Since then, O’Neal has shown a strong commitment to Sacramento and its community, participating in various charitable initiatives and community outreach programs organized by the Kings, focusing on education, youth development, and social justice.