The NBA Is Back, The Knicks Already Take An L

The NBA is back. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, so you know it’s legit, pro basketball will be returning to Orlando, Florida in a little less than two months, but not all teams will be accounted for.

The NBA is reportedly inviting 22 teams to Orlando, 13 from the Western Conference and 9 from the Eastern Conference. The “season” will be hella short with only eight (8) games per team.

According to ESPN, the 22 teams consist of the teams that had playoff spots when the season was postponed abruptly after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The additional eight teams are the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs, which are all from the West and the Washington Wizards being the long squad from the East. So sorry Knicks fans whose team owner is Team Trump, maybe next season.

Depending on how things shake out, there may be some additional games.

If the No. 9 seed is more than four games behind, the No. 8 seed will make the conference playoffs. If the No. 9 seed is less than four games back, there will be a play-in tournament, sources told ESPN.

The proposed season will run from July 31 to October 12. The NBA Draft and free agency would follow shortly thereafter.

But it’s not a lock just yet. The vote by the NBA’s board of governors to ratify the decision goes down tomorrow. (June 4).

Nevertheless, NBA Twitter is lit with excitement. Let’s just hope the medical teams are OD with the COVID-19 prevention because things can go bad quickly if a player contracts the virus during the season.

