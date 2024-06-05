The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is having a moment. Since the world met energizing players like

Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Kamilla Cardoso

, and other powerhouses, more attention has been brought to women’s basketball and the professional league like never before.

But fans aren’t just checking for who’s scoring on the court. We’re also eyeing the fashion slays that make a slam dunk off of it. Today’s WNBA ballers are athletes and trendsetters, redefining what it means to be stylish and powerful.

WNBA players help redefine ‘sporty style’ one outfit at a time.

Evidence of this exciting collision of sports and fashion had a pinnacle moment during the 2024 WNBA draft. Angel Reese, the Lousiana State University grad who first announced her move to the professional league in Vogue, was dressed by the legacy fashion publication for the auspicious occasion.

International fashion houses like Prada dressed athletes for the first time at the same event, and fashion publications covered red carpet arrivals like any other A-list celebrity soiree.

Yes, the WNBA is that girl. While its fans have always recognized its significance, the league’s growing foray into fashion, style, and trend is propelling women’s professional basketball to new heights of popularity.

RELATED: Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

The Tunnel of Trend: A Glimpse At The WNBA’s Real-Life Runway

The dynamic relationship between fashion and sport continues to evolve as the 2024 WNBA season unfolds. As athletes make their way to games in cities across the country, the locker room tunnel has transformed into a real-life runway, with cameras flashing in anticipation of their stylish arrivals.

What was once a simple passageway for athletes to enter the court has become a full-fledged fashion show. WNBA stars are turning heads with their bold and trendsetting pre-game looks. Each week, we see styles from streetwear classics and casual ensembles to sexy stiletto heels and hot girl fits.

According to stars like Angel Reese, these fits are intentional.

RELATED: Boss Moves: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Partners With NBA, WNBA, And USA Basketball

But it’s important to note that the WNBA tunnel isn’t just about glitz and glam. Like any runway – during fashion week or otherwise – it is a way to make a statement, promote social causes, and celebrate one’s heritage.

Below is a gallery of some of the most recent WNBA fits and arrivals this season. With looks from Angel Reese, Diamond DeShields, Kysre Gondrezick, DiJonai Carrington, and more, you’ll find inspiration to arrive at your next event with the same fierce confidence of a WNBA All-Star.

The Tunnel Of Trend: Inside The WNBA’s Slam-Dunk Style Transformation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com