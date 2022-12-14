The Upshaws Are Back! Part 3 Premiere Date Announced + First Look Photos

The Upshaws are back! Well at least they will be early next year. This week (December 14), Netflix announced that the Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes created comedy series will be returning for its third season on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Along with the news, we also got some first look photos from the upcoming season.

In the series, Mike Epps plays the character of Bennie Upshaw, the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family which includes his wife, their two young daughters and firstborn son, the teenage son he fathered with another woman and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law, all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and

downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.

Alongside Epps, The Upshaws stars Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Page Kennedy (Duck), Diamond Lyons (Kelvin Upshaw), Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), Gabrielle Dennis (Tasha Lewis), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw).

Epps, Fields and Sykes serve as executive producers on the show with Page Hurwitz and Niles Kirchner. Although there hasn’t been an official trailer release for Part 3, it’s surely right around the corner. Until we get it, enjoy some first look photos from the season below!

