June kicks off the LGTBQ+ pride celebrations! For the next 30 days, get ready to be overwhelmed by every color of the rainbow, as those who are out and proud celebrate their rights to be who they were created to be.
Major brands use Pride month as a way to show their support for the community. In addition to marketing items that show the various LGBTQ+ flags, they’ve also decided to donate the proceeds to a bunch of organizations that help displaced members of the community acquired shelter, education, healthcare, and much more.
If you want to do some intentional spending to help out the LGBTQ+ population, then you’ll want to pay close attention to this post. I’ve complied a list of 10 brands who will donate most, if not all, of their proceeds to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community.
These 10 Brands Are Giving Back To The LGBTQ+ Community For Pride 2021 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ConverseSource:Converse
Converse celebrates pride every year, but this time around their 2021 collection aims to celebrate everyone’s individual journey to finding joy and freedom in being themselves. With every purchase, a percentage of the sales will go to their longtime global and local partners, It Gets Better Project, Ali Forney Center, BAGLY and OUT MetroWest.
2. AdidasSource:Adidas Website
Adidas is celebrating the power of love with their Pride collection. Among their many pride-inspired clothing is this t-shirt dress with the rainbow-outlined Trefoil on the chest. Although the sales made from this collection won’t go to a specific cause or organization, the brand as a whole is supporting Athlete Ally, an org that celebrates LGBTQ inclusion in sports.
3. Levi’sSource:Levi's website
How cute is this Levi’s jacket?! Pronouns have become an intricate part of how we introduce ourselves to one another. This jacket is a great way to help get the conversation started.
With every purchase from the Levi’s pride collection, 100% of the proceeds will go to OutRight Action International, a nonprofit who’s goal is to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights across the world.
4. BombasSource:Bombas Website
You can’t go wrong with a pair or rainbow undies and socks, especially is subtle is your preferred way to make a fashion statement. With every purchase from the Bombas Pride collection, they’ll donate an item to LGBTQ+ organizations Casa Ruby, Mozaic, and The Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico.
5. ShoedazzleSource:Shoedazzle Website
Are you one of those people who don’t want to walk around like a walking rainbow? I get it! Now you can rock a pair of block heels from Shoedazzle, while giving back to the LGBTQ+ community. 25% of proceeds from their Pride collection will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, a nonprofit organization celebrates and advocates for LGBTQ+ individuals and families.
6. VansSource:VANS
These just might be the coolest pair of Vans I’ve ever seen. As part of their mission to support the community, the brand is donating $200,000 GLSEN, CASA 1, WHERE LOVE IS ILLEGAL, and TOKYO RAINBOW PRIDE.
7. The GapSource:The Gap Website
The Gap has always positioned themselves as an alley for the LGBTQ+ community. The brand is donating $50,000 to GLAAD, one of the most notable LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.
8. DisneySource:Disney Website
Disney is another brand that has always shown support to the LGTBQ+ community. This year, The Walt Disney Company will make donations to a variety of LGBTQ+ organizations, like GLSEN, a national org that focuses on maintaining a safe, supportive space for LGBTQ+ students in their learning environments.
9. ReebokSource:Reebok
I love this simple yet chic crop top from Reebok. The brand has an amazing Pride collection that includes sneakers, tops, shorts, and other cut outfits. To show their support for the LGTBQ+ community, Reebok will be donating to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, an organization that advocates for people to be able to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.