These 5 Outfit Ideas Will Get You Ready For The Spring Wedding Season

Cue the “Let’s Get Married” remix by Jagged Edge featuring Reverend Run; it’s wedding season! It’s that time of the year when flowers bloom and nuptials are being consummated with champagne and the Electric Slide. The spring season is a popular time for weddings being that the weather is just right, and most people are taking time off from work to enjoy life. Invitations are beginning to pop up in mailboxes and not only do you need to RSVP on time, but you also need to figure out a bold look to rock.
Weddings are nothing but a party, a reunion, and a fashion show wrapped up in one event. While the focus usually on the bride and her gorgeous gown, these days, the guests are expected to turn heads as well. Nowadays, some weddings have themes and require attendees to wear certain costumes/colors; however, most ceremonies allow their guests to have full autonomy over their outfits. Either way, wedding guest attire is important – and as an attendee, you are required to add to the bliss of the day by feeling and looking your best.
In case you’re indecisive about what you will wear to your next wedding event, we’ve got five looks you can pull inspiration from. Check out what you should wear to a spring wedding below!
1. Retro Florals
Float into your next wedding event resembling the bouquet. You can never go wrong with vintage and florals at a wedding. There is something about floral looks that brightens up your aura. This screams spring wedding attire.
2. Pantsuit
Step outside the box for your next wedding event and rock a pantsuit. Add a pop of color for a little jazz. A suit will give you the versatility you need to be comfortable and stylish.
3. Vibrant Florals
Hit them with some vibrant florals that go perfectly with the spring weather at your next wedding event. This look is perfect for a courtyard or park wedding.
4. Cold Shoulder Look
Got an invite for a destination wedding? Give the other guest the cold shoulder in a one-shoulder, pop-colored look. This look is perfect for that intimate wedding on an island.
5. Flirty Look
You can never go wrong with a simple, body-hugging dress for a wedding. Choose a light-colored dress to match the spring-theme. Add some bold accessories and a pop-colored lipstick to your ensemble to complete the look.