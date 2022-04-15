These 5 Plants Will Welcome Spring Vibes Into Your Home – And They’re Low Maintenance

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

My plant journey began in 2020 in the middle of a global pandemic. After being stuck in the house for months on end, I began to go for walks every day to experience fresh air and have some human interaction. Facebook groups became a hub of information, so when a local hardware store posted that they were open and selling masks, I decided to make that my next destination.

At the time, approved face coverings were few and far between. The prices of masks were inflated on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. And if you tried to purchase them in stores, they were sold out with no telling when they’d return. Little did I know my trip to the hardware store would spark one of the most healthiest obsessions I’ve ever grown. That day, I picked up a box of masks, Clorox disinfectant spray, and a baby pothos plant.

That one plant multiplied to over 50 babies that have taken over my apartment. People are usually impressed by my green thumb, and then they follow up with the question, “What plants can I get that are low maintenance?” Aka, what plants are absolutely hard to kill?

Spring is for blooming, which means it’s the best time to add some greenery to your living space. If you’re a novice to the plant-mom life, then I’m here to share some of my knowledge. The right amount of sunlight, a consistent watering schedule, and genuine love for your babies birth an effective formula for long-living plants. Here are five low-maintenance plants that you can welcome to your home this spring.

