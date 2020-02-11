Since Jack Frost is currently nipping at our noses, this is one of the most opportune times to heat things up. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, women are looking for ways to bring the heat by serving up a little or a whole lot of sexy. While I know that little booties and bodies matter, today, I am here solely for the girls with curves, interested in serving up a whole lot of sexy.

Just like beauty, sexy is in the eye of the beholder; it is only as magical as you believe it is and make it. Now as a plus-size woman, I know that there are some who question our sexiness but despite the ignorance surrounding plus size women, we serve sexiness too. Sexy curves are even more visible now because plus-size lingerie options have increased. While we don’t have the same options as the masses, there are brands like Monif C, Savage x Fenty, LiviRae Lingerie, GabiFresh X Playful Promises , and Cacique that are supplying plus-size women’s demand for sexy lingerie.

Because I know that seeing is believing, I am here with receipts that should inspire curvy girls to pop out in some sexy lingerie. Oh and these receipts will also show you, haters, that curvy women are indeed a BIG MOOD (pun intended). So yeah, check out how these curvy cuties serve up sexy in lingerie.

Thick And Sexy AF! Plus Size Lingerie Perfect For Valentine’s Day And Beyond was originally published on hellobeautiful.com