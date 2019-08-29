CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

#ThirstTrapThursday…Big Sean And His Afro Are Dripping With Sexy Swag

Posted August 29, 2019

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Fresh off his electrifying MTV VMAs performance, it’s clear that Big Sean is back and better than ever.

That, and did y’all catch him on the red carpet?

Babeeeee….his skin tanned and his hair long, and we’re definitely feeling it! And after a long Instagram and music hiatus, it looks like the 31-year-old rapper has been hitting the gym too, bigtime.

View this post on Instagram

Growth 🌎

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

 

Listen…Daddy’s been pumping that iron, taking his biotin and drinking them protein shakes for real! So for our weekly #ThirstTrapThursdays series, hands down, Big Sean won the week!

See all the traps he’s been throwing down on the ‘Gram below:

#ThirstTrapThursday…Big Sean And His Afro Are Dripping With Sexy Swag was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

Source:Getty

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

We on @jimmyfallon tonight 🤞🏾🖤🌎🚀

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Growth 🌎

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Been workin✌🏾

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

I look up 📸 @aaronklisman

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

can we? 🌎🖤🤞🏾🚀

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close