This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Mea Culpa’ & ‘Dune: Part Two’

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ film list returns with some exciting mvoies. Each week we curate a special list of films that are out in theaters and available to stream at home. have curated a special list of films that are available to stream. Whatever genre you desire, we have a movie for you. Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list for this week inside.

Just a few more weeks until Spring, and the perfect way to get the most of this cozy winter season is with new movies. Get an early start and plan your weekend watch list with this specially curated ‘What to Watch’ film list. There are several new movie titles being added to our favorite streaming sites this week like Prime Video and Netflix. Be sure to catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.

Movies like Netflix’s Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes marks Tyler Perry’s latest directorial effort this year. The legal thriller follows Mea Harper (Rowland), a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of Zyair Malloy (Rhodes), an artist who is accused of killing his girlfriend. As she digs deeper into her client, she realizes that everything is not what it seems. Mea Culpa also stars Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen), Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch), RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse), Shannon Thornton (P-Valley), Angela Robinson (The Haves and the Have Nots), Kerry O’Malley (The Killer), and Connor Weil (K.C. Undercover).

Another film that has landed on our list again is out in theaters now. The Marley family is having an exciting week of press with YG Marley’s song trending and Ziggy Marley revealing his past accomplishments working on the “Arthur” theme song. Be sure to catch Bob Marley: One Love in theaters now. The film follows Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley as he overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musicians in the world.

We have something for everyone. Whether you’re into something more musical like the newest Mean Girls or looking for something action packed like Dune: Part Two, this week’s list features everything. This list includes the comedy, drama, and action movies that you desire.

Comment what Winter films you’re excited to catch below.

Check out the trailers for our ‘What to Watch’ film list below:

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Mea Culpa’ & ‘Dune: Part Two’ was originally published on globalgrind.com