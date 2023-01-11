TikTok Chef Way Gets Deep Fried After Old Misogynoir Tweets Resurface

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A popular TikTok food slinger is getting dragged for all the filth after some heinous tweets he dropped years ago resurfaced. The hateful messages from Chef Way had the chef on the brink of cancelation, and he has no one to blame but himself.

The man born Waymond Wesley is getting deep fried on social media after misogynistic tweets he let loose back around 2014 and 2015 resurfaced (the user name at the time was WayMoTheGod), and it’s looking ugly for him. The tweets featured hateful, colorist messages aimed at Black women in particular.

Of course, you knew the too little, too late, you only did it because you got caught apology was forthcoming.

“To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry,” he tweeted. “That was a moment in my life where I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”

But Chef Way’s suspect “cooking healed me” apology and only added gas to the fire and now, he is getting simmered and sauteed like one his dishes.

Even the guy’s momma took to Twitter to call out her son’s tomfoolery.

It also turns out that Chef Way is a prosecutor with the Harris County DA’s office in Texas and there are calls for his firing (which hasn’t happened).

After the well-deserved backlash, brands affiliated with Chef Way started canceling their reservations…sorry, too easy.

Check out more of the slander being hurled in Chef Way’s direction in the gallery. Should he be shown some grace, or is he getting all he deserves? Let us know what you think in the comments.

