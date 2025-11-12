TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Brenay Kennard, a popular social media figure who amassed millions of followers, was ordered to pay $1.75 million to the ex-wife of her manager, who was married to the woman before his involvement with Kennard. Known as @lifeofbrenay across her socials, Brenay Kennard was accused of splitting up the marriage of her marriage by the ex-wife, citing criminal conversation and alienation of affection.

Raleigh outlet WRAL reports that Akira Montague, the ex-wife of Brenay Kennard’s current manager, Tim Montague, accused Kennard of seducing her husband and ending their seven-year union. Under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” law, a spouse has the legal right to sue an individual they believe led to the end of a marriage. Ms. Montague said that the affair caused her mental anguish and took her husband away from their children.

Kennard defiantly fired back at Ms. Montague, saying that the marriage was essentially over and that the ex-wife gave her blessing for them to move forward. It was also rumored online that Kennard was married to another man during the affair.

“She gave her consent,” Kennard said. “She said it was okay because she knew her marriage was over with, and it was done.”

The criss-crossed love affair was apparently a hot topic of discussion for much of the past year as Kennard and Montague began publicly displaying their relationship.

On TikTok, Kennard has just under 3 million followers, making her one of the most popular content creators on the platform. She has since deleted her Instagram profile in the wake of the controversy. Kennard is certainly aware of the attention, as her updated Snapchat bio says, “yall messy but come on here.”

On social media, the reactions to Brenay Kennard being ordered to pay Akira Montague $1.75 million are as intense as expected, given the nature of the findings. We’ve got those reactions below.

