Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sells VERZUZ To Triller, Shares Equity With Artists

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have officially sold their baby VERZUZ to the Triller Network in a move that should really surprise no one.

The financial numbers in regards to how much both Swizz Beatz and Timbaland got paid were not revealed. But both Swizz and Timbo became “larger shareholders” in the Triller Network, plus the founders of VERZUZ also paid it forward by giving the artist who participated in the live stream events that take place on Instagram Live and as part of a previous deal with Apple on Apple TV “a portion of their equity in the Triller VERZUZ combined company to all 43 creatives who have performed on VERZUZ to date.”

The list of artists — which is still growing — who already participated and are now shareholders in Triller include John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Too $hort, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, E-40, Bounty Killer, Ludacris, RZA, The Dream, Babyface, Nelly, Jagged Edge, Fred Hammond, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Brandy, Monica, Gladys Knight, Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Ne-Yo, Johnta Austin, Scott Storch, T-Pain, Lil Jon, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, 112, Kirk Franklin, Sean Garrett, Teddy Riley, and D’Angelo.

VERZUZ, which started as Instagram Live discussions between the two super producers during the pandemic, turned it epic events featuring clashes between their favorite artists that helped keep millions of people entertained while locked down in their homes. They are technically billed as celebrations of the artists plus songwriters giving them their well-deserved flowers, BUT the live stream events also are battles for bragging rights.

Thanks to Twitter, they are also social media moments, specifically Black Twitter, who go ham with the commentary and making memes out of the outrageous moments that always seem to happen during one of the VERZUZ matchups.

In the most recent VERZUZ, fans were treated to a much different setup, with D’Angelo performing a medley of his hits with some of his friends at the legendary Apollo Theater.

While this news is big, it is being met with mixed reactions, with some fans of VERZUZ congratulating Swizz and Timbo while others who loved VERZUZ for its organic rise to popularity are not pleased it is now going more corporate.

You can peep the reactions to the move in the gallery below.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sells VERZUZ To Triller, Shares Equity With Artists was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com