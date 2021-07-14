Timbs & Fitteds On Deck: VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From Madison Square Garden

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

VERZUZ has done much to keep the masses entertained dating back to the beginning of the still-prevalent pandemic, offering hours of must-see moments between some of our favorite musical acts. Now that outside is officially back open, the friendly battle slash celebration series has announced one of its biggest and most anticipated events yet with The Lox set to take on the Dipset crew live from New York City.

By way of the official VERZUZ social media accounts, the entity created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has since expanded from its humble start and is now connected with the team at Triller. Of all the events between rappers that have occurred, the upcoming battle will feature two viable crews that are responsible for some of Hip-Hop’s hardest bars and their influence is still very present in the culture today.

The LOX, consisting of the presently-active Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Looch, will put Yonkers, N.Y. on their back as they’ve always done and will go to war with Harlem’s Diplomats crew, a sprawling unit that includes Cam’Ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and many more. Since the ’90s, Killa Cam and the Set and The LOX have been fixtures on New York radio stations, mixtapes, and beyond.

The crews are both still active musically, with The Lox dropping their fourth studio album Living Off Xperience last year. As a soloist, Styles P AKA Ghost has also kept busy, dropping his latest studio album Ghosting on July 9. For the Dips, Jim Jones is the crew’s most active artist and has continued a years-long streak of creating excellent albums and developing one of the most interesting rapping styles out. Cam’ron has since moved into the, ahem, bedroom enhancement space with his PinkHorsePower pills.

On Twitter, news of The LOX vs. Dipset has folks dusting off their construction Timberland boots, oversized shirts, baggy jeans and properly cocked fitted caps as expected.

The VERZUZ event takes place on August 3 live from Madison Square Garden at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and can be viewed on the FITE app.

