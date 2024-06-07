Listen Live
Entertainment

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Header-Logo-RIPPRINCE

Celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Prince with this special playlist curated to honor his birthday. Featuring ten of his most iconic and influential tracks, this collection showcases the genius and versatility of an artist who forever changed the landscape of music. From the soulful depths of “Purple Rain” to the revolutionary sound of “When Doves Cry,” each song captures a different facet of Prince’s unparalleled talent. Whether you’re grooving to the infectious beat of “1999” or getting lost in the dreamy nostalgia of “Raspberry Beret,” this playlist is the perfect tribute to a musical legend whose work continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Happy Birthday, Prince!

Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Purple Rain (1984)

2. When Doves Cry (1984)

3. Kiss (1986)

4. 1999 (1982)

5. Little Red Corvette (1983)

6. Sign ‘O’ the Times (1987)

7. Raspberry Beret (1985)

8. Let’s Go Crazy (1984)

9. I Would Die 4 U (1984)

10. Cream (1991)

Trending
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

2022 Comedy Laugh Fest
Entertainment

Earthquake Talks Radio + Comedy in Hilarious Interview [WATCH]

10 items
News

Monica McNutt Checks Stephen A. Smith On WNBA Coverage On ‘First Take’

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

Proud Dad Cookout
Events

Come Together for an Epic Day at the Proud Dad Cookout!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close