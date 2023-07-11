Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

He’s been teasing the album for years as fans begged for updates and clues on its production. Now, they’ll be happy to know that Scott will be unveiling “the world of Utopia” during a livestreamed performance in front of Egypt’s ancient pyramids of Giza.

The big event goes down Friday, July 28, with rumors saying that’s also when the album drops, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

In conjunction with Live Nation, the tickets went on sale but are already sold out for all seats, including VIP Golden Circle and premium.

“La Flame is making his way back to the Middle East for a once in a lifetime gig at The Pyramids of Giza on July 28! Tickets are on sale now get them quick before they sell out!” reads the ticket sale page.

Scott also updated his website with merch bundles that fans can cop in anticipation of Utopia’s release.

There are hoodies, tees, and hats sprawled with the Utopia logo and done up in Scott’s typical earth tones. Each bundle consists of the clothing item of your choice, a custom-printed mailer box, and a CD with one of the album’s five covers.

The bundles, advertised as packs, will range in price from $50 to $150, and a separate vinyl offering will run you $50.

The Houston, Texas native hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Astroworld and has largely remained out of the spotlight since its namesake Astroworld Festival turned tragic. In 2021, eight people died at the fest’s third annual gathering when a crowd rush occurred. Two more died days later, including one who was declared brain dead, and the other was a 9-year-old boy placed in a medically induced coma after getting trampled.

Scott was recently cleared of any criminal charges but still faces several civil suits for the Astroworld tragedy.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Scott’s latest announcement below.

Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Album Launch Event At Egyptian Pyramids was originally published on cassiuslife.com