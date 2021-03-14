CLOSE
True Legend: Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66

Posted March 14, 2021

Boxing legend “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler has passed away. The former undisputed champ was 66.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” wrote Hagler’s wife on Facebook on Saturday (March  13). “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Hagler was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey and moved to Brockton, Massachusetts in his early teens. His pro boxing career spanned almost 15 years. Perhaps his most famous fight was against Tommy Hearns in 1985 in Las Vegas. It was a three-round slugfest, but Hagler came out on top.

During his epic run the middleweight was the undisputed champ from 1980 to 1987. His final fight in 1987 was against Sugar Ray Leonard. After controversial split decision, he left the ring in disgust and left the sport.

Tributes on social media started pouring in when news of Hagler’s death broke. Rest in powerful peace Marvin Hagler.

True Legend: Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

