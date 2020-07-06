Our favorite twins are celebrating their birthday, today! On this day (July 6) in 1978, Tia and Tamera Mowry were born.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tia took to Instagram to show love to her womb mate, calling their sisterhood and life experiences a blessings:

“Being a #twin is a blessing. We have experienced so many#milestones together. Just to name a few. We booked Sister, Sister together, we won our first Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award together, we graduated from college together. We traveled the world to together and unfortunately we also experienced grief together. When our grandmother died, I will never forget us sleeping together in the same hotel bed to comfort each other,” she wrote. “God blessed us to come into this #world together because He knew we couldn’t do it alone. Love you sis! Love you my twin. It’s been so long since we’ve seen each other. It feels so weird. My birthday wish has nothing to do with material things. My wish is for us to kick coronavirus’ ASS! Additionally, I want this world to be unified. My dream would be to vanquish all prejudices. From social economical statuses, to racial prejudices and sexual preferences. We are not equal until we all are equal. I pray for peace and I pray for kindness.”

Check out photos of the sisters over the years below!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole Our Hearts [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com