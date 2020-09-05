Twitter Checks Fan Who Discovers Drake Was Aubrey Graham The Actor Before Music Fame

Drake is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in music at the moment so it’s fair for someone to assume that’s where he crafted his fame. However, one Twitter user is getting a lesson on Aubrey Graham the actor after observing Drake’s acting skills in DJ Khaled‘s latest video.

For DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR” track, the video opens with Drake getting crazy messages from the Miami producer and personality, playfully annoyed at his good friend’s antics. Speaking with his top man Chubbs, Drizzy ponders on how he can be of service to Khaled in providing a video appearance although he’s reportedly sheltered in place elsewhere.

If you’ve seen the video, then you know that Justin Bieber plays the role of Drake via a dream sequence, complete with all the stunting you can imagine for a song of this nature. Bieber, himself a decent actor, awakes from the dream with his wife, Hailey, asking if her hubby is okay. It’s all good, silly fun.

However, @pktheterrible has somewhat set off a moment on Twitter after tweeting, “Drake wants to be an actor so bad but I’m kinah with it he can defo act” complete with crying laughing emojis along with a clip of the aforementioned chat sequence between Drake and Chubbs.

Drake wants to be an actor so bad 😂😂 but I’m kinah with it he can defo act pic.twitter.com/AnW65ljpUZ — Papa K (@pktheterrible) September 4, 2020

Since Friday, Aubrey Graham, Drake’s birth-given name, has been trending with fans reminding Papa K that Drake’s been doing this since a young youth, of course making mention of his role as “Wheelchair Jimmy” from Degrassi High.

We’ve got those reactions listed out below, along with the “POPSTAR” video.

