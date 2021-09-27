Twitter Reacts To Bradley Beal’s Media Day Comments About The COVID-19 Vaccine

1.
I got COVID. I didn’t have to go the hospital. I’m very glad I got vaccinated. https://t.co/zxDhhQvFtJ
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 27, 2021
The vaccine did its job.
2.
why will no one will talk about my cousin's balls https://t.co/uiDlkHuRLT
— jason c. (@netw3rk) September 27, 2021
3.
Bradley Beal hollering over the din "Why do you have fire alarms when you can still have fires??" https://t.co/Kl5p4TDmek
— Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) September 27, 2021
4.
Split screen today between Karl-Anthony Towns describing how COVID killed 7 members of his family while he lost 50 pounds battling it himself and…this stuff https://t.co/Odwqh4zez9 https://t.co/0Lq8Hsddsb
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 27, 2021
5.
Dez Bryant and Bradley Beal today in the world of sports pic.twitter.com/qWYciV0mPk
— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 27, 2021
6.
Kareem is right. Listen to him, NBA players, over Kyrie, Bradley Beal and Wiggins please. Also, he's one of the GOATs. https://t.co/3LQCeLCklQ
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 27, 2021
7.
“YOU CAN STILL DIE IF YOU WEAR A SEATBELT, SO WHY WEAR IT AT ALL” -Bradley Beal
— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) September 27, 2021
8.
It's remarkable that this is still a thing. https://t.co/b3bDyGqroT
— Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) September 27, 2021
9.
what does losing smell classify as?????? https://t.co/kqsJNTvCOd
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 27, 2021
10.
Y'all check on Bradley Beal
He just got slayed by some dude named Adam pic.twitter.com/ngVRUlqWx0
— The Fly Route Podcast (@TheFlyRoutePod) September 27, 2021
