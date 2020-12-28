Twitter Reacts To Dwyane Wade Playing His Son Zaire in 1-on-1 was originally published on cassiuslife.com
Zaire thought cause Wade hair dyed like Nicki Minaj shit was sweet https://t.co/fDUiWVU9CS— Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) December 28, 2020
Boy ain't nothing more frustrating when you KNOW you can beat your dad in one on one (and he knows it too) so he just resorts to backing you down to give you the L. Zaire was mad as hell 😭 been there bro https://t.co/Dp8Y3eQSsa— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) December 28, 2020
Zaire told D. Wade "Play me all jumpers! See what happens!" Whenever you hear someone say "see what happens!" you know that that person is SICK. That's the hurt talking.— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) December 28, 2020
DWade giving Zaire that hyperbolic time chamber training pic.twitter.com/N8o4Qoj3eT— Not Lawrence (@MrBrijez) December 28, 2020
Zaire: U been fouling me all game@DwyaneWade : U wanna beat me u gottta beat me I ain’t gone let u win🤣— GoodBrotha (@iamgoodbrotha) December 28, 2020
The pink hair made him forget wade was a Hall of Famer😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nth8R3bDlK
I would've been FUMING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DeDDyyEHRR— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) December 28, 2020
Zaire walking to the car while Dwyane’s roasting him pic.twitter.com/STyPhDM21W— Avatar Omar (@Sousthe2nd) December 28, 2020
Zaire Wade was mad, he probably can beat his father in like 10yrs maybe pic.twitter.com/Rzj4cOk39T— Norman Dale (@_CoachHill) December 28, 2020
first class parenting right here https://t.co/ekqizNskPw— bomani (@bomani_jones) December 28, 2020
We really miss seeing these moves every night 🥺 https://t.co/gJInk5oqfR— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 28, 2020
Losin to your dad off mostly post ups is the worst feeling bc damn do something else😂😂— 20money (@4money20) December 27, 2020