Twitter Reacts To Learning Missing OceanGate Expeditions Submarine Is Steered By Using An “Xbox Controller”

News of an OceanGate Expeditions submersible containing some prominent passengers going missing during an underwater expedition tour to survey the Titanic took over timelines over the weekend. Some recent developments around the company and the makeshift sub’s design have Twitter reacting.

If you didn’t hear about the story, OceanGate’s Titanic tourism submarine with five people onboard has gone missing. Per the New York Times, among those missing are the submarine’s pilot, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of Pakistan’s wealthiest men, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19.

According to recent reports, time is critical as a search is underway to find the sub that went missing around the Titanic wreckage site in the North Atlantic on Sunday, with experts saying there is enough oxygen to last the crew until Wednesday.

As the story continues to own headlines, a CBS News story on OceanGate’s missing Titan story has gone viral after it showed how makeshift the sub is.

If you signed onto Twitter, you might see that Xbox Controller is trending, and it has nothing to do with the video game company dropping a new Xbox Design Lab custom controller. It’s the fact a cheap knockoff controller controls the $1 million makeshift submersible.

Twitter Is Flabbergasted

As you can imagine, Twitter is reacting to the news. One user sharing a clip from the story wrote in a tweet, “Y’all please watch this. It’s a CBS story that aired a while back about that submarine that is now missing. The creators of that missing submarine are DEEPLY unserious.”

“N****s really went into the deepest depths of the ocean in a DIY submarine controlled by an Xbox controller the size of a coat closet. If that isn’t natural selection idk bro,” another Twitter user wrote.

We hope the missing submarine is found and everyone onboard is alive and well.

