Twitter’s “BeyHive” Reacts To High Prices, Being Waitlisted for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

As you may have heard, Ticketmaster launched a new “raffling system” in response to the recent screw-ups that happened during presales for Taylor Swift and John Mayer (which definitely piqued the interest of Congress). As reported by Uproxx, the new system includes staggering the on-sale dates and using the “Verified Fan” system for Citi cardholders and official members of Beyoncé’s fan club, a.k.a. “The BeyHive.”

Ticketmaster explains in a blog post that because demand far exceeds ticket availability, the lottery-style process will select those who are “verified” either receive the special code to buy their tickets or be placed on the waitlist. After the first wave of special codes, if tickets are left, then those who are waitlisted may have the opportunity to buy what’s left.

And as if THAT wasn’t enough, it appears that the cost of the tickets may be an issue. USA Today reports that tickets range from $62 and over, depending on the venue. However, if you’re looking for really good seats, please note that floor seats run from $300 to $500, while the “Club Renaissance” VIP seating were closer to $1000. Also, it’s worth noting that a lot of artists are giving the OK for “Dynamic Pricing,” which allows Ticketmaster to match demand with the supply of premium seats and could ultimately raise the ticket price even higher than the ticket’s face value.

Because of these shenanigans, folks are voicing their frustrations (LOUDLY) over possibly missing out on the opportunity to see Queen Bey on tour.

