Twitter’s Most Hilarious Reactions Carlee Russell’s Apology

25-year-old Carlee Russell’s story of disappearing on highway (after selflessly helping a toddler who was walking alone) gained country-wide recognition in just a few days. People everywhere were concerned and praying for her safe return…all for it to be revealed as a hoax!

On July 13th, Russell went missing after a call to the police reporting a “lost child”, and a call to a relative with the same story. Birmingham authorities then began an intense search for her “abductors” as the nation watched. After her return home 49 hours later, search teams became skeptical the alleged occurrences as more details (including phone’s search history, traffic cameras, and witness accounts) were revealed.

Last night, according to a statement by her attorney, Carlee Russell finally admits that there was no kidnapping, no baby, and she that she acted alone.

While it remains unknown if Carlee will face criminal charges, Twitter users—feeling bamboozled— had a field day with her written apology! Here’s some of the most hilarious and relatable reactions:

