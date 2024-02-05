Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We are less than a week away from the bigconce…I mean… the Super Bowl.

Anyway, ahead of his highly-anticipated performance during the Apple Music-sponsored halftime show, Mr. Raymond decided to bless his fans early. Teaming up with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, he is now the face of its upcoming men’s underwear line, which is coming out on February 12.

Let’s just say…the unveiling did not disappoint. At all.

So, in addition to the swoon-worthy pics, Usher and SKIMS are also partnering up for a limited edition release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, due February 9. SKIMS will release an exclusive digital download of the album for one week on its website, complete with an alternative album cover and the aptly-titled bonus track, “Naked.”

New music, Super Bowl Halftime Show, AND new underwear pics…. Yes, it’s a great week to be an Usher fan.

Check Out Some Of The Reactions Below!

Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves was originally published on hiphopnc.com