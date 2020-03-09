Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For The First Time [Photos]
Posted March 8, 2020
Written By: Weso
Posted March 8, 2020
Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty
After the tragic death of Kobe & Gigi Bryant in a helicopter crash the world has been grieving. Artists from all around the world have honored the family by creating beautiful murals of the two. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa has decided to take a visit to a mural out in LA of her husband and her daughter Gigi. She posted a picture in front of the mural honoring her family prior to taking her daughter Natalia to winter formal. Mamba mentality lives on and Vanessa plans on keeping her husband & daughters name alive forever!