Verzuz: Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Cap Off An Epic Easter Sunday [Photos]

What a night to remember.

To kick off the opening night of the brand new California Worship Center and Resurrection Sunday, an epic Verzuz battle took place between Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans. If you were introduced for the first time or a long-time fan of both duos, you were in for a treat. The sold-out crowd featured guests, including husband and wife Flex Alexander and Shanice, R&B star Major, Chante Moore, Stephen Hill, and the incomparable Stevie Wonder. Kev On Stage was the host fr the evening but as he said many times last night, he was there to enjoy this epic night as a fan and “church kid.”

The Gospel was definitely felt last night as Erica and Tina Campbell and BeBe and CeCe Winans showed why they are 2 of Gospel music’s most Iconic groups. Take a look at some of the best moments from Easter Sunday’s Verzuz celebration.



